3 Doors Down Lead Singer Brad Arnold Dies at 47

Brad Arnold, lead singer and founding member of 3 Doors Down, has died at 47.

Videos by Suggest

On Feb. 7, the band announced that Arnold had “passed away peacefully” in his sleep that morning. He was surrounded by his wife, Jennifer Sanderford, and family, following his kidney cancer diagnosis.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” the band began in a statement on X. “With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

The band continued, “As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners. Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

“Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him,” they added. “Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.”

“The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered,” the band concluded.

Brad Arnold Revealed His Cancer Diagnosis Last Year

In May 2025, Arnold revealed his stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma diagnosis in a video, thanking supporters and requesting prayers, stating he felt “no fear.”

“I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” he said at the time. “I’ve been sick a couple weeks ago, and I went to the hospital and got checked out, and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and it had metastasized into my lung. And it’s stage 4, and that’s not real good.”

Born in Escatawpa, Mississippi, on September 27, 1978, Arnold co-founded 3 Doors Down in 1996. He famously wrote the band’s breakout hit, “Kryptonite,” during a high school math class at the age of 15. The song was released in 2000 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group’s highest-charting single.