3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold Faces Stage 4 Kidney Cancer, Cancels Tour

Brad Arnold, lead singer of Three Doors Down, has revealed that he is battling stage 4 kidney cancer, which has metastasized to his lungs.

On Wednesday, May 7, the rock band and the 46-year-old Arnold shared the health update via their Instagram accounts.

Arnold shared that he had “some not so good news for you today. And, so, I’ve been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out.” The singer added that he “got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And that’s stage 4, and that’s not real good.”

“We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything,” the “Kryptonite” singer continued. “So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we’re sorry for that.”

Arnold wrapped up his message to fans with a reference to a song from the band’s 2008 hit, “Not My Time.”

“It’s time for me to go listen to ‘Not My Time’ a little bit, right?” he added. Indeed, the lyrics “This could be the end of me / And everything I know / But it’s not my time, I’m not going,” are fitting in the wake of the sad news.

“Thank you guys so much. God loves you. We love you,” Arnold concluded.

Fans and Friends Rally Around 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold

Of course, music industry colleagues and fans alike rushed to the comments to show their support for Arnold.

“Man, I hate to hear that, Brad. Praying for ya, brother,” Country singer Jason Aldean wrote. “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU, brother,” Creed’s Scott Stapp added. “Sending you nothing but strength, healing, and love, brother,” pop legend Richard Marx wrote.

“Lifting you up in prayer right now!!!! Psalm 138:8 The Lord will perfect that which concerns me,” a fan added.

Clear cell renal carcinoma is named for the appearance of its cancer cells under a microscope, per the National Cancer Institute. This cancer makes up about 80% of kidney cancer cases in adults. Treatments often include surgery, immunotherapy, and targeted options like radiation.

The five-year survival rate for clear cell renal carcinoma is as high as 69% if detected early. However, according to the NCI, once the cancer spreads, treatment becomes much harder, and the five-year survival rate drops to around 10%.