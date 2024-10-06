20-Year-Old-YouTuber-sparks-outrage-for-'Disgusting'-reaction-to-crashing-$200K-car-on-livestream

Influencer and Youtuber Jack Doherty recently crashed his brand new $200,000 car while filming on livestream. The 20-year-old was apparently looking down at his phone while driving in the rain just before losing control of the vehicle.

Doherty is a famous YouTuber with nearly 15 million subscribers who is recognized for his pranking videos. The influencer is apparently also known for showing off his money, which explains the recently purchased $200,000 McLaren.

In the video, it appears that Doherty was already live-streaming while driving on the highway just before crashing into a guardrail. The clip catches him shouting, “No, no, no!” right before hydroplaning and smashing his newly purchased car.

Jack Doherty just CRASHED his McLaren while texting and driving… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zW86DQAApq — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 5, 2024

The video was initially streamed on Kick, which the influencer is now banned from. Doherty’s video violated the site’s community guidelines causing him to no longer be able to use the account.

Despite totaling his car, this did not seem to be enough to stop the influencer from continuing to stream the incident. Not only that, but the clips also show Doherty in more distress about his car than his friend, who was his passenger.

One of the videos shared shows Doherty filming the crashed car saying, “My whole f—ing car bro. No fucking way!” At one point he pans the camera towards his injured friend who is visibly bleeding from the head. He then hands him the phone saying, “Film on that phone too.”

Jack Doherty Criticized For Livestream

Viewers were outraged after watching the clips as Doherty was seemingly more upset about his car than his friend. One user writes, “Your friend’s face is gushing blood but you make sure he stays filming from all angles…nice.”

Another clip shows Doherty being pulled from the car by some bystanders, still continuing to film.

According to NBC News, this is not the first time the YouTuber has crashed one of his cars. Back in March, Doherty apparently shared another video of him flipping over his new Can-Am. In a third instance, Doherty got into an accident while driving a golf cart with his girlfriend in it. People criticized the influencer for sharing these videos too.