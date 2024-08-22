Popular Influencer, 21, Defends Dating 16-Year-Old Amid Intense Backlash

A 21-year-old British Influencer is facing more backlash after she recently defended dating a 16-year-old.

Earlier this month, Tasha Newcombe went public about her relationship with her 16-year-old boyfriend, Marko Vituk. However, she was quickly dubbed “insane” by followers and critics alike over the duo’s five-year gap.

Despite the backlash and heavy criticism, the influencer doesn’t seem to mind or care about what others think about her dating life. While appearing on The Blue Tick Show, both Newcombe and Vituk fired back at the comments made about their relationship.

“I am in a relationship with someone who’s five years younger than me,” Newcombe explained to the YouTube podcast’s host, Mikey Melin. “And I know a lot of people are gonna have their opinions on that and quite rightly so, you’re allowed to have your opinions, that’s your free will.”

She continued by noting, “Although my relationship is very new, I just have to say that this boy is genuinely the most mature, kind, loving person I’ve ever been in a relationship with. I will not stand for hate, directed at me, my friends, or family.”

The Influencer Brushes Off the Backlash, Stating It Was ‘Legal’ for Her to be Dating the 16-Year-Old

The British influencer then revealed how she and Marko started dating. The duo first met online, but she said she initially had no intention of pursuing any romantic relationship with him.

“I’d told Marko I’d go for food with him,” she said. “I didn’t see it as a date or anything.”

Tasha also said she was “unsure“ of meeting Marko because she’d never dated someone younger than her. “I didn’t know what kind of challenges that was gonna bring forward for me,” she noted. “But regardless, I’m in a relationship with him now.”

She then pointed out, “It’s my life, I’m going to live my life how I want to live my life. If I decide I want to be in a relationship with him, I can because it is legal. Whether you think it’s morally right or not, it is legal.”

Newcombe further noted that the judgemental comments from others don’t bother her or Vituk. She encouraged those who don’t agree with their relationship to unfollow or block her if they don’t want to see them together.

“Is it affecting your life? No. Me and my boyfriend are in a very beautiful, loving, happy, and healthy relationship,” she added. “And the fact that people are sitting there, worried and throwing such serious accusations at me, is sick and twisted.”