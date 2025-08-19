$2 Million Jewelry Store Robbery Happened Yards Away From Police Chief Enjoying Lunch

The police chief for the Seattle Police Department was enjoying his lunch when, just yards away, a jewelry store was robbed in broad daylight, leaving a roughly $2 million loss in luxury goods.

According to the New York Post, four masked criminals robbed Menashe & Sons Jewelers in West Seattle. The robbers were armed with bear spray and a stun gun as they stole everything from the store’s six display cases.

Coincidentally, Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes was eating lunch not too far away while this robbery was taking place. A spokesperson with the SPD told The Jason Rantz Show on Seattle Red 770 AM that the chief was nearby when the heist occurred.

“Chief Barnes and his security detail were at a nearby business when the robbery occurred,” said the spokesperson. “They were inside the business and were unaware of the crime unfolding.”

The spokesperson explained that the suspects completed the robbery in just 90 seconds. “His security detail was in plain clothes at the time of the robbery,” they added.

The thieves took an emerald necklace worth $125,000, as well as a case full of Rolex watches worth $750,000. The chief and his detail only became aware of the robbery once other police vehicles arrived at the scene.

Once those 90 seconds passed, the criminals escaped in a getaway car. So far, police have made no arrests and don’t have any leads on who was responsible.

Since it was in broad daylight, some staff members had to witness the terrifying heist. “We’re pretty shook up as a staff,” said Josh Menashe, vice president of the family-owned jewelry shop. “We’re gonna be closed for a while.”

Other businesses were aware of the robbery as well. The manager of the nearby Industrious Gym told FOX 13 that the jewelry store employees escaped from the back and ran to his gym to get help.

Manager Matthew Strommen recalled there being “a lot of shock and surprise” during the incident. Once the employees ran inside, the gym staff locked their doors until police arrived.

The good news is that the suspects didn’t injure anyone during the robbery. They had the stun gun and bear spray to threaten workers, but they didn’t end up using them.