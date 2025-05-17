1 Dead, 3 Injured In Las Vegas Gym Shooting, Suspect Shot Dead By Police

A shooting at a Las Vegas gym, the Las Vegas Athletic Club, ended up with one victim dead and three injured. The alleged shooter, who has yet to be identified, was shot dead by police officers, making it the third Las Vegas officer-involved shooting in 2025.

According to a release issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the incident took place on Friday, May 16, at around 1:34 p.m. Police received reports of an individual firing inside a business, the gym located on North Rainbow Boulevard.

Upon arriving, police officers were met with the shooting suspect, reportedly standing at the gym’s door while holding a firearm. At that moment, the suspect ran out the door, prompting the responding officers to discharge their weapons. They rendered aid and took the suspect into custody. He was later transported to a medical center where he was pronounced dead.

Inside the Las Vegas Athletic Club, police found one deceased individual, in addition to two other victims who had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital, with one in critical condition and the other having suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A third injured person self-transported to a local hospital, having suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the LVMPD. Police reported this incident as the third officer-involved shooting in the state in 2025.

Witnesses React

Many witnesses inside the gym were left in shock after the deadly shooting. While talking to KLAS, Claudio Vigani, who was at the gym at the time, remembered the chaos that erupted inside the Las Vegas gym.

“They said get out, get out, get out,” Vigani said. “Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine. He was shooting around, and you could see the pool of blood pooling right there.”

Kim Hannah, who was also at the gym during the shooting, said that the incident was “traumatizing.” Hannah also remembered helping a man at a parking lot who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

“This man didn’t seem to know he had been shot,” Hannah said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I also heard a woman screaming that her child was in the day care room and other people screaming.”

Additionally, Lansing Santana detailed that the suspect appeared to have an AR-15. After running out of the gym, Santana decided to comfort other people by hugging them.

“At the time, I wasn’t scared, but I did think I was hit at one point,” Santana said. “In the parking lot, I had to hug a couple of people. Men, whatever. People were breaking down. Someone had to be there to hug someone.”

The Las Vegas Athletic Club issued a statement following the incident.

“We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred today at our Northwest club,” the gym wrote on X. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, our members, and our team. The club is temporarily closed as we support the LVMPD investigation.”