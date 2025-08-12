Major Update in the Brad Pitt Robbery Case

Two teens have landed in hot water, allegedly attempting their own Ocean’s Eleven at Brad Pitt’s house.

Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, both 18, were arrested on Monday on charges of first-degree burglary. They also received a sentencing enhancement for allegedly acting in coordination with another individual, per PEOPLE. Authorities claim the two targeted a residence in Orange County, California, just days earlier on Thursday, August 7.

According to Orange County court records obtained by PEOPLE, they are being held without bail. If convicted, Watson and Charles could each face a prison sentence of up to six years.

The two teenagers were reportedly involved in a group responsible for a series of home break-ins throughout Southern California. Their arrest follows an incident over a month ago, when Brad Pitt’s home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, was broken into on Wednesday, June 25.

The burglary reportedly took place around 10:30 p.m. local time. The suspects gained entry by breaking through the front window, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Once inside, they allegedly ransacked the property before fleeing with various items. Authorities confirmed that Pitt, 61, was not at home during the incident.

While Watson and Charles have been named as suspects, authorities have yet to reveal the identity of a third individual involved. According to NBC 4, the pair could face charges related to the Pitt home burglary in the coming days.

The Burglary at Brad Pitt’s Residence Follows a String of Celebrity Home Invasions

The Pitt burglary is the latest in a series of celebrity home invasions plaguing Los Angeles in 2025. On Valentine’s Day, the Los Angeles home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was also targeted. According to police reports, the intruders allegedly shattered a glass door or window to gain entry before ransacking the property and fleeing the scene.

Following a burglary at Pitt’s residence, an attempted break-in targeted Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Hollywood Hills home on July 30, according to CBS News.