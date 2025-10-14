2 Los Angeles Brothers Allegedly Killed Lyft Driver, Stole Her Car, And Led Police On A Fatal Chase

Two Los Angeles brothers, Tristan and Ethan Bush, ages 26 and 23, respectively, are accused of killing a female Lyft driver, stealing her vehicle, and then fleeing on foot when approached by deputies, to a fatal outcome.

According to a release issued by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), the incident occurred on October 10. At around 11 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a Trousdale Road address in Westlake, Los Angeles. They had received a report of a “lady in a ditch.”

Responding deputies arrived at the scene and found 62-year-old Lawanna Lewis dead in the aforementioned ditch. The woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Trousdale Road was shut down for four hours as CPSO’s Forensic Investigative Unit processed the scene and collected evidence.

CPSO detectives learned through many tips that Lewis was a Lyft driver and she had been working that day. Her vehicle’s whereabouts, however, were unknown, and it was later found that it had been stolen.

Vehicle And Suspects Found

Later in the day, Lewis’ car was observed in a parking lot in Houston, Texas. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to the scene. When deputies attempted to make contact with the two individuals found inside the vehicle, they fled on foot, the CPSO said.

The 23-year-old Ethan Bush was struck by a vehicle while he attempted to flee and was pronounced dead later in the day. Meanwhile, Tristan Bush was taken into custody by the HCSO.

The CPSO alleged that the brothers killed Lewis, left her in a ditch, and then stole her vehicle. Tristan is waiting to be extradited to Calcasieu Parish on a second-degree murder charge. His bond was set at $2.5 million, and more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

KPLC reported that Tristan Bush has been previously accused of multiple offenses. These include entry or remaining after being forbidden and multiple instances of resisting an officer.

A Lyft spokesperson shared a statement with KPLC, addressing Lewis’ death.

“Our hearts are with Ms. Lewis’ family and loved ones,” the spokesperson said. “We have reached out to offer them our support during this devastating tragedy and are working with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

A GoFundMe was launched to help cover Lewis’ funeral and burial costs.

“Thank you for your love, support, and prayers during this painful time,” the fundraiser read. “LaWanna’s life was taken far too soon, but her compassion and light will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.”