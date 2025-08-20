2 Georgia Men Accused Of Army Desertion Allegedly Killed And Dismembered Veteran Roommate

Two Georgia accused military deserters, 23-year-old Rainor Joiner and 22-year-old David Degroat, allegedly killed and dismembered their U.S. Army veteran roommate, 25-year-old Matthew McLaughlin.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by KRQE, citing the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, McLaughlin had been reported missing back on July 31. On August 17, a search warrant at his house ended up with Joiner and Degroat being detained by authorities.

Reportedly, the three men had served in the same U.S. Army unit at Fort Benning in Georgia. They all shared a residence in New Mexico. At the time of their detainment, Joiner and Degroat had active arrest warrants for military desertion.

As per the TCSO, Joiner allegedly confessed to fatally shooting and dismembering McLaughlin with Degroat’s assistance. Court documents obtained by KOB detail that Joiner told investigators that McLaughlin had been starting rumors about him, had brought strangers to the house, and had been using drugs at the residence.

Allegedly, Degroat lured McLaughlin, who was then ambushed by Joiner, who shot him dead. Then, Joiner allegedly had Degroat hold plastic bags to place McLaughlin’s body parts inside after he dismembered him.

“I did it, I f–ked him, and I don’t f–king regret it,” Joiner allegedly uttered.

Human Remains Recovered

Following the alleged confession, Joiner led deputies to US Highway 64 near Tres Piedras. Then, several plastic bags containing human remains were recovered from the site and were turned over to the Office of the Medical Investigator.

“We don’t know exactly what body parts are there,” Taos County Undersheriff Gabriel Ortiz said. “That will be probably determined tomorrow with the autopsy, with the office of the medical investigator.”

As per the New York Post, Rainor Joiner is charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery. Meanwhile, David Degroat is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and tampering with evidence.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help the victim’s search efforts, Matthew McLaughlin is survived by his seven siblings and mother.

“Today, we received the devastating news that Matthew’s roommates have been arrested in connection with his tragic death,” the fundraiser read in an update. “This is an unimaginable and heartbreaking development for the McLaughlin family — a pain no family should ever have to endure.”