Human Remains Found In Manure After Farmer Goes Missing

Authorities reported an Irish man missing earlier this year. Police made a grisly discovery last week and believe they have found his remains in slurry spread across a farm.

The Irish national police posted a news release on April 10, explaining that Michael Gaine, 56, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare, Co. Kerry, on Friday, March 21. He was last seen wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans, and black boots. A massive search followed, including multiple agencies and 200 volunteers. The press release explains that even the army was involved. Investigators rifled through over 1500 hours of CCTV and dash-cam footage, combing for evidence.

Despite their efforts, police say they had not discovered what had happened to Michael as of April 10.

According to a report by the Irish Times on Monday, 19, police have arrested a man in connection with Gaine’s disappearance. The outlet explains that the ‘investigation has moved rapidly’ after authorities discovered human remains in the slurry spread across Gaine’s farm. DNA tests are underway, but authorities believe results will show they are the remains of Michael Gaine. The arrested man, who is reportedly in his 50s, allowed police to search his property without a warrant. The Irish Times also notes that this is the first time authorities have referred to Gaine’s disappearance as a potential murder.

According to a report by People, police confirmed, “On Sunday afternoon, 18th May 2025, a male (aged in his 50s) has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The male is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kerry Division.”

Police Try To Work Out When The Body Was Dumped In A Slurry Tank

Police reportedly believe Gaine was in a dispute with the unidentified man, whom he also knew. Investigators suspect his body was dismembered before being shoved into the slurry tank. Authorities reportedly drained the tank shortly after Gaine disappeared and didn’t find anything. The outlet explains that it remains unclear when the body parts got into the tank. They were reportedly discovered ‘by chance’ on Friday by workers on the farm.

Authorities have also established a timeline for the alleged murder. They believe Gaine was killed on March 21, which is the last day he was seen. The investigation is ongoing.