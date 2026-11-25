Just days before Thanksgiving, two people were killed and nine more were injured when two buses collided in Columbus, Ohio.

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According to the Associated Press, citing Columbus police, two Central Ohio Transit Authority buses collided head on around 8 a.m. on Nov. 23. A third vehicle either collided with the side or rear of one of the buses. It may have been rear-ended.

“Early indications are that one of the buses, for reasons unknown, crossed a double yellow line and struck the other bus head-on,” Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Albert.

The two people killed were the drivers of both buses. They were identified as 53-year-old Richard Terry and 60-year-old Paul Copeland.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Richard and Paul, two valued members of our COTA family who dedicated their careers to serving our community,” COTA president and CEO Monica Tellez-Fowler and Transportation Workers Union Local 208 Tyson Brown said in a joint statement.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, but the other died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Nine other individuals, either bus riders or people in the third vehicle, were taken to area hospitals, police said. They were all in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

No pedestrians were injured, police said.

COTA said it is working with police to determine the cause of the crash. Grief support, including counseling, is being made available to employees.