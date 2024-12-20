2 Dead, 3 Injured After Train Derails and Crashes Into Building in Texas

A train crash in Pecos, Texas, has left two people dead and three others injured after it collided with a city building.

Videos by Suggest

The train derailed in Pecos on Wednesday, Dec. 18, following a collision with a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Oak Street and Dot Stafford Street, according to a public notice from local officials. The impact caused the train to crash into the nearby Chamber of Commerce building, as confirmed by Reeves County officials in a separate advisory notice.

Aerial footage of the train’s devastating derailment in Pecos, Texas. (Image via Facebook / Reeves County, Texas)

During a press conference on Thursday, Pecos City Manager Charles Lino confirmed that the incident had claimed two lives. Authorities later identified them as employees of Union Pacific Railroad, who were aboard the train at the time of the collision, according to Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango.

“Our condolences and sincere heartfelt sympathy goes out to the families as well as the Union Pacific Railroad family as well. These were veteran employees in that agency,” Chief Tarango said.

Image via Facebook / Reeves County Texas

Chief Tarango also said their names would not be released to respect their families. Three people had minor injuries and have already been released from the hospital, she added.

Several Were Injured Inside the Chamber of Commerce Building in the Texas Train Collision

Ronald Lee, the emergency services chief for Reeves County, reported that several of the injured were inside the Chamber of Commerce building at the time of the collision.

“There was significant enough damage that we have advised all involved not to have anyone enter that building until they have an engineer come in and clear that building,” Lee explained.

He confirmed that the train was carrying hazardous materials, including lithium-ion batteries and vehicle airbags. However, none of these were compromised in the collision.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on X that it has deployed six investigators to the scene. Cleanup efforts are underway as authorities work to determine the cause of the collision.

Union Pacific Railroad said in a statement via People that it is “saddened by the loss of two Union Pacific family members in Pecos, Texas. [We] extend our deepest sympathies to their families and the employees who worked alongside them.”

“We are investigating as we cooperate with local first responders,” the company added.