armed-texas-teacher-saves-15-year-old-girl-from-brutal-assault

An armed Texas middle school teacher saved a young girl from an attack by a man while flaunting his near-naked dad bod.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the assailant trailed the teenager into a gated apartment complex shortly after she exited a Metro bus on Houston’s east side around 12:30 a.m. on July 28.

David Garza heard the teen screaming for help outside his apartment.

“I looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground … trying to take her clothes off,” Garza recalled to KHOU.

Security footage reveals that the scantily clad Garza swiftly seized his gun and ran outside to confront the assailant. He reported that the suspect was gripping the girl by her hair.

“I ran outside, [and] asked what’s going on. The girl screamed, ‘I’m 15, help me!’,” Garza explained.

The burly protector had the poise of a hardened Dirty Harry.

“I pointed the gun at him and told him to get off her,” Garza explained.

The video sourced by the outlet captures Garza pantless and shirtless, wielding a firearm while standing on his front porch.

“Get away from her! Hey! Come here!”, he shouts.

Locals Commend the Armed Texas Teacher

Locals are hailing Garza as a hero.

“At first, I was scared, I thought she was going to get raped. I think if he didn’t come out, she would have gotten raped,” a neighbor told KHOU.

Garza mentioned that this isn’t the first time he has pursued someone attacking a child. He expressed that he would not hesitate to act again, even though he felt fear in the moment.

“I think it’s something anyone else would have done — come help a child,” the armed Texas teacher added. “She needed help more than I was afraid, so I had to do it.”

Andy Kahan, a victim advocate for Houston Crime Stoppers, expressed his gratitude for Garza rising to the occasion. “I take my hat off to you,” Kahan said.

The police are requesting any information regarding the suspect, who was seen wearing a black hoodie featuring a white Reebok logo, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes during the attack.