josh-duhamel-makes-rare-comment-about-his-2019-divorce-from-fergie

Years after he and Fergie called it quits, Josh Duhamel makes a rare comment about his divorce from the singer.

During a recent interview with Parade, the All My Children alum spoke about how he is still a “work in progress” more than five years after his divorce. The former couple shares one son, Axl, 11. He also has his son, Shepard, 1, with his now-wife Audra Mari.

That was why he decided to purchase a home in Minnesota, away from the noise.

“Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it’s removed from everything,” he said. “The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it’s really about everybody taking care of each other – making memories, spending time with family and friends. You really get a chance to get back to the basics.”

He continued to speak about his off-the-grid Minnesota home by noting, “You’re not consumed by all these other distractions. When you’re out there, it’s really about having fun, making sure everybody’s warm, everybody’s got food and water.”

Duhamel then said being off the grid really helped him get back in touch. “There’s something about it that fulfills the soul in a lot of ways.”

The actor pointed out that he and Fergie’s son also embraced the off-the-grid lifestyle. “He’s not on his iPad when he’s out here. He’s out there in the boat with me, or he’s playing soccer on the beach, or he’s out there in the woods doing whatever I’m doing.”

He then said, “Someday, I hope to pass this on to [my sons so] they’re able to share it with their kids. It’s really important to me that they have this. It’s not just about having all the amenities and all the luxuries that we become so used to.

He added, “It’s really about family. It’s about legacy.”

Josh Duhamel Previously Revealed What Led to His Split From Fergie

During his 2023 appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Josh Duhamel revealed what led to his split from Fergie.

“We both agree that we’re just very different,” he said.

The actor also said that he never “got comfortable” with the spotlight. “It was just a lot. I missed the simplicity of who I really am.”

The former couple was married from 2009 to 2019.