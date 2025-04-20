Zac Efron’s Brother Dylan Saves 2 Women From Drowning in Miami

Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan, has been deemed a hero after he saved two women from drowning at a Miami beach earlier this month.

While appearing on the Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast, Dylan opened up about the incident, calling it “really random.”

Dylan said he was visiting South Beach for the first time on Apr. 5 with his friend Brennan when they heard people “screaming” in the water. “The current was ripping,” he recalled.

The Traitors star then explained that five girls had their “hands up screaming.” After noticing there were no lifeguards on the beach, he and Brennen sprang into action.

“We just sprinted out there,” he continued. “There was two closest to us that already had a guy helping them in. There were three out further, so I swam one in and swam back for another girl.”

While repeating that the current was strong, Dylan noted, “From where we jumped in, we ended up, like, a football field length away.”

Dylan, who swam in college, said the situation was “really real” and the second girl he saved was left stunned.

“The last girl I swam in, I was just trying to calm her down and just saying, ‘Breath, breath,'” he recalled. “She just wraps me in the biggest hug and doesn’t want to let go.”

After the woman finally let go, Dylan said she “just walked away.”

Zac Efron’s Brother Dylan Insists He’s No Hero

Meanwhile, Dylan pointed out that he didn’t think he was a hero after saving the two women.

“I feel like I did what most people would have done in that situation,” he said.

Dylan then admitted he wasn’t sure how the news got out about the situation. He called his first time at South Beach “really weird.”

“First 10 seconds on this beach and there’s rescue,” Dylan added. “Like, Miami’s weird. Then we just walked away like normal.”