6 Million Under Red Flag Warnings As Multiple States Prepare For Wildfires

Approximately six million people were placed on red flag wildfire warnings late last week as strong winds and temperatures increased.

According to ABC News, firefighters in New Mexico, West Texas, Colorado, eastern Arizona, central Kansas, and parts of Oklahoma are now on high alert for potential wildfire conditions. The entire state of New Mexico is under multiple red flag warnings. Among the cities impacted are Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque issued a statement on social media warning about the wildfire conditions.

“Extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of New Mexico,” the statement reads. “Due to very strong winds combined with a dry airmass.”

The National Weather Service further stated that critical fire weather conditions across central and eastern New Mexico would persist into the end of the week.

The weather agency further stated that extreme warning means a “threat to life and property from existing or potential wildfires due to weather and fuel conditions.”

Several Wildfires Have Erupted in New Mexico Since the Beginning of the Year

Officials in New Mexico reported that several wildfires have erupted within the state since the beginning of 2025. Among them was the fire that occurred in the Carson National Forest in early April.

Another wildfire that erupted within New Mexico was the Gail Fire, which occurred just west of Mayhill on Mar. 19. It burned 235 acres before firefighters were able to put it out.

Forest Fire Management Officer Brent Davidson issued a statement earlier this month after the multiple wildfires.

“We’ve been saying that this year’s fire season will potentially be early and significant,” he stated. “And here we are. Wildfires do not stop at property boundaries, and we hope this puts into focus how important it is for people to prepare.”

He then added, “Whether you have 10 minutes or 10 hours, you can do something to get ready for wildfire.”

Along with New Mexico, Oklahoma has experienced multiple wildfires. Four people were killed and more than 140 others were injured in fires last month. More than 400 homes and structures were destroyed, and 170,000 acres were scorched within the state as well.