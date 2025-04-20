Will Arnett Thinks His Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex-Wife Amy Poehler Is ‘Weird’

Nearly a decade after he and Amy Poehler officially finalized their divorce, Will Arnett opens up about the “weird” co-parenting relationship he has with his ex.

While Poehler was appearing on his SmartLess podcast, Arnett made a rare comment about their divorce and co-parenting relationship.

The former spouses were married in 2003, but separated in 2012. They officially divorced in 2016. The Hollywood stars share two sons, Abel, 14, and Archie, 16.

“I’m really, really lucky to have her as a partner in this way,” Will Arnett said about Amy Poehler while discussing their co-parenting relationship. “There aren’t many people I speak to more than I speak to her, which is weird – you know what I mean? But it’s great. She is somebody that I still run a lot of stuff by.”

He continued to speak about the relationship by noting, “She’s the person I go to, like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this.’ Whether it’s life or work, I really seek her counsel because it’s important to me – because I trust her. She’s awesome.”

Poehler then humorously recalled telling her and Arnett’s sons about going on the podcast. “Our youngest saw my schedule on the kitchen table and said, ‘You’re doing SmartLess? Does Dad know?’ And I said, ‘No, don’t say anything.'”

When asked why it took so long for her to appear on the show, Poehler said she “wanted to wait” until SmartLess gained popularity. “I usually give something five years until I try it,” she noted.

Will Arnett Praises Amy Poehler For Her Ability to ‘Listen’ To Their Sons

Meanwhile, Will Arnett spoke about how Amy Poehler’s approach to parenting. He praised his ex-wife for being able to “listen” to their sons.

“Amy, you’re really good at this,” he said. “And you help me to do this in concert with you. I don’t come by it naturally because that’s not how I was raised.”

Arnett also shares his youngest son, Alexander, 4, with his girlfriend, Alessandra Brawn.

Following her split from Arnett, Poehler dated fellow comedian Nick Kroll from 2013 to 2015.