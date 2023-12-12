2-chainz-released-from-hospital-following-miami-car-accident

Rapper 2 Chainz has received medical clearance to return home following a car accident in Miami over the weekend.

The 46-year-old artist, legally named Tauheed K. Epps, suffered neck injuries when his vehicle was rear-ended. The accident occurred as he exited Interstate 95 in Florida. It was first reported by TMZ.

Rapper 2 Chainz Released From Hospital Following Car Accident

According to TMZ’s initial report, 2 Chainz was quickly taken to a Florida hospital after the accident. Subsequent updates from the outlet revealed that the rapper was discharged several hours later. It was mentioned that the accident occurred while he was in the Miami area to participate in the Art Basel weekend.

On Monday morning, the Grammy winner shared the aftermath of the crash on Instagram — including a photo of the wreckage and a video of himself boarding a plane. In the footage, he can be seen wearing his hospital ID bracelet, indicating a swift recovery from the incident.

Rapper 2 Chainz Released From Hospital Following Car Accident

“This the car that hit us from behind. Praise God for the blessings. Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t. Don’t wanna pity party, but I do appreciate every single person that checked up on me,” the rapper wrote on his social media post.

“Sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love. Real or maybe it’s a mind thing, but I truly felt the love, and don’t worry bout me. I’m good, shake back king.”