Rapper 2 Chainz is home recovering after a shocking car accident. He shared a video of the aftermath of the crash on his Instagram.

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“A lot of calls and concern on my well being , i appreciate everyone who reaching out,” he captioned a video of the scene.

In the video, you can see his orange Cybertruck against a pole, with the front smashed from the impact. You can also see a gray car that has also been damaged.

🙏 2 Chainz shares a video of the aftermath of his Tesla Cybertruck crashing into a pole. pic.twitter.com/1skJqDj2Mi — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2026

Police are on the scene, and it has been taped off.

“No I wasn’t drinking,smoking ,sleeping or on auto pilot,” the rapper explained. “The other driver dodged a possum and hit me head on , smh , hope that answers all of your questions.”

He said that he is now resting at home with broken ribs.

The comment section is full of people expressing their gratitude that his crash wasn’t more dangerous.

“My brother what a blessing glad your good, pray for the other driver and the possum,” comedian Cedric the Entertainer wrote.

“Damn dodged a possum and almost took a human life is crazy work glad your still here bro 🙏🏾”

“My dad always said to hit the animal, actually he said “hit that motor scooter” 😂otherwise you risk hurting/unaliving yourself or somebody else… glad you’re okay.”

Police have not confirmed the time of the crash, nor have they released information about the other driver, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

It is believed that the crash occurred on Nov. 22 after an Atlanta Hawks game in Downtown Atlanta.