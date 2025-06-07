19-Year-Old Father-To-Be’s Last Heartbreaking Post Before Falling Tree Branch Killed Him At Work

Aiden Hernandez, a 19-year-old Colorado teen, was about to become a father when, tragically, he was killed by a falling tree limb in a freak accident in late May. The very same day of his death, Hernandez wrote a now-heartbreaking tribute to his pregnant girlfriend and unborn son.

According to KRDO, citing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at around 9:58 a.m. on May 29 at Escondido Road. While at work, the recent high school graduate had suffered a devastating injury after a tree branch fell on him. First responders administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately an hour before his untimely death, Hernandez shared pictures with his pregnant wife, Michaela Boring, in a heartwarming photo shoot.

“I have no words for how much I love this woman, and for what we have coming!” Hernandez wrote on Facebook. “I’m forever grateful and I count the days down till we can meet little Zi.”

Similarly, Boring shared pictures of her and Hernandez, with them holding printed sonograms of Zi, their unborn son.

“So much love we made another heart!” Boring wrote. “These boys are my forever loves. I can’t wait for my new little family, it feels like my life is just beginning.”

No further information about Hernadez’s death was shared by authorities.

Tributes

Given the tragedy of Hernandez’s death, his family and friends are struggling with the devastating loss. According to a Legacy.com obituary, Aiden Hernandez grew up in Woodland Park and attended Woodland Park High School, where he became a football star.

“He was preparing to be an incredible father and partner, ready to build a beautiful life full of love, adventure, and devotion,” the tribute said.

His former football coach, Chad Drummond, told KRDO that the news of Hernandez’s passing “dropped” him to the floor.

“Incredible young man, great energy, a smile that would just melt your heart,” Drummond said. “Very intense. Very driven young man, even from an early age.”

Regarding Hernandez’s family, Drummond added that they were very close. In every event, his family would be there for him.

“They supported each other from morning to night, which is why my heart breaks for this family,” Hernadez added. “It is absolutely a catastrophic loss.”

A Meal Train fundraiser was set up to help support Boring and the unborn baby Zi. The campaign has already raised more than $9,600 of an original $5,000 goal.

“His vibrant spirit and kindness touched the lives of so many,” he fundraiser reads. “We are deeply grateful for the love and support you have shown the Hernandez and Boring families during this difficult time.”

Additionally, a baby registry was set up by Michaela Boring and Aiden Hernandez. There, her due date is registered as July 27, 2025.