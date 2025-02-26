‘Buffy’ Star Michelle Trachtenberg Downplayed Health Concerns Ahead of Her Passing

Michelle Trachtenberg dismissed health concerns shortly before her shocking death, claiming on social media that she was “happy and healthy.”

The 39-year-old actress was found by her mother at a luxury apartment complex on Central Park South on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 26, according to law enforcement sources.

The exact cause of death remains unknown, though reports indicate it is not being treated as suspicious.

Sources told The New York Post that the Gossip Girl star recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been facing complications as a result.

Michelle Trachtenberg Clapped Back at Criticism Over Her Appearance in Recent Months

According to the outlet, before her passing, the actress faced criticism from her Instagram followers regarding her appearance.

In recent months, photos of her looking noticeably thin sparked speculation about her health among her fans.

In response to the concerns, Trachtenberg addressed her over 800,000 Instagram followers last January, reassuring them that she was “happy and healthy” and stating she had never undergone plastic surgery.

Back in January 2024, she responded to the negativity with a candid Instagram post, addressing the criticism head-on.

“Fun fact. This is my face,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote in alongside a selfie.

“Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar,” she added.

The backlash started earlier that week when Trachtenberg shared a similar selfie. Her caption for that photo read, “Snake it to make it.”

Some fans expressed concern about yellowing in her eyes. Meanwhile, another fan accused her of having buccal fat removal, noting her cheeks looked more contoured.

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery, I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” Trachtenberg insisted in yet another Instagram post on Jan. 18, 2024.

Unfortunately, fans have flocked to the posts to further weigh in on her appearance following her passing. Others are admitting they wished they’d been more supportive as rumors of her health issues swirl.

Meanwhile, other fans are voicing their frustrations with the rude comments in the wake of Trachtenberg’s death.

“Where were all of you in the comments 2 weeks ago when she was getting these rude comments?” the frustrated fan wrote. “Now that she passed away, you’re acting like her bestie, telling people she was sick. Why didn’t you say this 2 weeks ago?” they added.

Her final social media post featured a nostalgic throwback photo of herself, shared just days ago on February 18.