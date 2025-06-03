Major Rock Band Cancels Tour After ‘Freak Accident’

A rock band known for setting the charts (and their “sex”) on fire had to put their gigs on ice after their frontman sustained an injury.

Kings of Leon have announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour dates as frontman Caleb Followill recovers from an unforeseen medical issue.

“Hello to everyone out there, especially to our European fans that are preparing to come see us this summer,” Followill explained in a video posted on Instagram last week. “Unfortunately, I regret to inform you that those shows will have to be canceled due to a freak accident that happened the other day.”

The “Sex on Fire” singer let fans know that he “broke my foot pretty bad, just playing with my kids. It’s pretty gnarly. I’ll spare all the details, but we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery. And I’m on the mend, but they told me that I can’t be on my feet or traveling or anything for the next eight weeks or so.”

Followill married model Lily Aldridge in 2011, per Entertainment Weekly. They have two children together: a 12-year-old daughter, Dixie, and a 6-year-old son, Winston.

The band, made up of brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill, along with their cousin Matthew, had scheduled a series of performances starting June 10 in Paris and concluding on July 12 in Portugal.

“It’s a big bummer, man. We were so excited,” Followill admitted in the clip. “We’ve been preparing for this tour for a long time. Been preparing for a lot of things. We’ve been in the studio recording. We have a bunch of new songs. We were gonna debut a few of them on this run. Had a lot of exciting things planned. And now we’re just gonna have to pivot and find a new way to continue the work that we’ve started.”

However, fans of the rock band have something to look forward to. In his video, Followill announced that new tracks are coming soon.

“I’m very excited when we do get to show you the stuff that we’re doing, and in the meantime we’re gonna do whatever work we can while I have these limitations,” he teased. “But exciting stuff is coming!”

After offering his fans a bit of thanks for their grace as he heals, the camera panned to show off Followill’s bandaged foot.

The earliest concerts still up on Kings of Leon’s website are set for July 18-20 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, After that, they have eight more shows planned through the end of September in locations including California, France, and the U.K.