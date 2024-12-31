17-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot at Party Days After Christmas

A post-holiday party in Southern California led to the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators shared a statement about their investigation into a house party in Signal Hill, California.

On Dec. 28, at approximately 10:16 local time, officers from the Signal Hill Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a house on the 1000 block of Burnett Street.

Upon arriving, police found seven victims. There were three females and four males, ranging in age from 17-19 years old. One victim, a 17-year-old female, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The other six victims were also transported to local hospitals.

*UPDATE* #LASD Homicide Responded to Assist Signal Hill PD w/ Shooting Death Invst.,1000 blk E. Burnett St., #SignalHillhttps://t.co/W0yljKohqs pic.twitter.com/sUY7qkOzSH — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 30, 2024

The Sheriff’s Department’s statement also noted that many of the partygoers fled the scene when police arrived. Those individuals are being encouraged to contact the Homicide Bureau with information about the shooting.

“The investigation is ongoing, and currently, there’s no additional information available at this time,” the statement concluded.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org