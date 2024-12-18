1 Dead, 9 Hospitalized After ‘Mass Shooting’ in Maryland

One person is dead, while nearly a dozen others were injured following a “mass shooting” in the Towson area of Baltimore County, Maryland, on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

In a statement on X, the Baltimore County Police Department confirmed that the shooting took place shortly before 7:15 p.m. at the 8500 block area of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson.

The local law enforcement officials stated they considered the incident a “mass shooting.”

The Baltimore Sun reported that upon their arrival, responding deputies discovered a car flipped and on fire near a funeral home.

In a series of updates on the local government’s website, the Baltimore County Police Department revealed one of the ten victims was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. The other nine were transported to area trauma centers.

“The majority of those transported did suffer from gunshot wounds,” one update stated. “At this time, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Shell casings were also found on the scene.

Baltimore County Police Chief Speaks Out Following ‘Mass Shooting’ Incident

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough shared details about the “mass shooting” incident during a press conference.

“When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its side and in flames,” McCullough explained. “Multiple victims were discovered, and the fire department was alerted to provide assistance.”

The police chief then said the incident “appears to be intentional.”

“There appears to be some type of incident that led to the vehicle crashing and catching on fire,” McCullough continued. “Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to that.”

He and other officials believe the individuals involved knew each other and that there was no “ongoing threat” to the public.

The county is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for any information about the “mass shooting.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. also called the incident “shocking” for residents.

“These types of incidents are unheard of here, and so, it really shocks the conscience,” he said during the press conference. “Obviously, it’s very early on, but our hearts go out to anyone who’s impacted by violence. We will be supporting our public safety officials in the work ahead.”

McCullough further stated that the shooting had “nothing to do with the funeral home.”

Regina Pickett, a Baltimore County resident who lives near where the shooting took place, said the incident traumatized her.

As of Wednesday morning, all nine of the victims were still hospitalized.