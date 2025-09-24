160-Foot Deep Sinkhole Swallows Three Vehicles

A humongous sinkhole opened on a street in Bangkok, Thailand, swallowing three vehicles as it spread. According to PEOPLE, the 160-foot deep, 98 square foot hole opened on Wednesday, September 24.

Videos by Suggest

Sinkhole Swallows Three Vehicles On Busy Bangkok Street

As it broke on a busy portion of Samsen Road, it disrupted traffic. The sinkhole opened right in front of a school around 7 AM local time, per the Royal Thai Police (RTP). Not only that, but it was near a hospital and police station.

“Vajira Hospital, Samsen Road, Dusit District, Bangkok, is a hole 30 x 30 meters wide [98 feet x 98 feet], 50 meters deep [160 feet], and has a tendency to collapse further,” said the RTP in a statement. “Later, at the scene, two electric poles fell and there was a station car.”

Videos and photos of the natural disaster have gone viral online. BNO News Live shared a shocking video showing the sinkhole breaking open. You could see it swallow part of the street as more and more portions of the road fell.

WATCH: Massive sinkhole opens up in Bangkok, swallowing parts of a busy street pic.twitter.com/401tq7fB5f — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 24, 2025

The Nation Thailand reported that the sinkhole also damaged part of the Samsen Metropolitan Police Station. It caused two of its electric poles and one of its tow trucks to tumble in. Since then, Metropolitan Electricity Authority officials began emergency work at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press said three vehicles were damaged by the collapse. Bangkok’s governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, confirmed that officials believe that the ongoing construction of an underground train station caused the sinkhole.

In response to the accident, the nearby hospital announced it would close outpatient services for two days. Luckily, the sinkhole didn’t ruin any of the hospital’s infrastructure. Still, officials ordered people to evacuate from all nearby buildings.

Since the sinkhole damaged electric poles and water pipes, officials have cut electricity and water in the area. With Bangkok being in its monsoon season, they are attempting to fix the hole as soon as possible. There are many concerns that heavy rain could inflict further damage to the area.