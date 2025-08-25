Bus Monitor Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Mom And Child

A bus monitor ended up in the hospital after a mom and her child attacked her on a bus. According to WVUE, the fight broke out on Thursday, August 21, on an Orleans Parish school bus.

Mom And Child Allegedly Attack Bus Monitor, Leaving Her With “Severe” Injuries

While Tamika Jackson was working as a bus monitor on a school bus, a McDonogh 35 High School student and her mother allegedly triggered an altercation that left Tamika with bite marks and scratches.

Tamika’s husband was appalled at this altercation. “What’s happening with our youth?” said Johnny Jackson. “How disrespectful our youth have become… and rebellious.”

Johnny claimed that the fight started after his wife told the child she wasn’t able to sit in the last two rows of the bus. “For the previous week and a half, a lot of the students have been going to the back of the bus,” he explained.

“My wife suspected they may be doing some lewd acts toward the back of the bus, so she told the student, ‘Hey, you can’t go back there.'”

The husband said the student called her mother, who proceeded to board the bus at a stop along the route to engage in the altercation. “The mother… then just reaches out and hits her in the face, and then the assault occurs so now the daughter joins the fray,” said Johnny.

He described his wife’s injuries as severe. “They pulled her hair out. They bit her in her face, on her lips, on her thumbs, scratched face,” he said. “She has a large gash running across her face.”

Husband Frustrated With Police’s Response To Wife’s Injuries

PEOPLE received a statement from InspireNOLA, which is now “actively investigating” the incident. “InspireNOLA Charter Schools is aware of an unfortunate incident that took place Thursday afternoon on a school bus transporting students,” read the statement.

“We are actively investigating the matter in collaboration with the school bus company and local authorities. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain a top priority.”

Johnny also revealed how frustrated he was with the New Orleans Police Department. This was after the police department issued his wife a Municipal Court summons for disturbing the peace.

“This was the statement that was provided to me by not only the officers that were on site… the captain came out as well and told me the same thing: that until they get video footage, they have to treat this as a routine fight, which is insane knowing that my wife is at work.”

WVUE did end up obtaining video footage of the violent fight between the women and the student. The outlet also shared a photo of Tamika’s facial injuries after the altercation.