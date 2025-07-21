American Tourist Falls To Death From Hotel While On Thailand Vacation

A 35-year-old American tourist, Justin Todd Henry, fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Thailand while on vacation with his girlfriend.

According to PEOPLE, citing the Associated Press, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on July 18. Henry’s body was discovered on the ground after he fell from the 10th floor of the Astra Condo hotel, located in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Upon arrival, police found him with a “visibly broken leg” while lying on his back on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was later discovered that he had been drinking beer and smoking cannabis with his girlfriend, a Ukrainian woman.

According to local police, reported by the AP, security cameras confirmed that Henry and his girlfriend were the only ones present at their hotel room. Authorities ruled out a third-party involvement.

Additionally, authorities reported that they did not find any signs of struggle. They believe that Henry’s fall was an accident.

‘Extreme Shock’

Henry’s girlfriend, following the tragedy, was seen in a “state of extreme shock, with weakness in her limbs,” according to Police Colonel Pratchya Thitsala, Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station’s superintendent. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated and will be interviewed once she recovers.

“We are not sure yet whether there was any argument between them,” Thitsala added. “We will have to wait for the girlfriend to recover before interrogating her about this.”

According to a rescue volunteer, Henry’s girlfriend said that the two were in Chiang Mai for vacation. They were planning to get married once they returned home.

Justin Todd Henry shared back on November 8, 2024, that he had moved to Ko Samui, Thailand. The Thai island appears to be where Henry and his girlfriend lived.

In an emotional tribute, Ryan Liam Henry, Justin’s brother, said that he was in “disbelief” following his death.

“You’ll always be with me, in everything I do,” Ryan said. “I promise to honor your memory every day and keep your spirit alive through the love you gave so freely. Until we meet again… I miss you more than words can say.”