16-Year-Old California Boy Dies In Car Crash Soon After Getting License

A 16-year-old boy from California died in a car crash after just recently getting his driver’s license. According to a statement from the Santa Clara Police Department, the fatal crash happened on September 20.

California Teen Dies In Car Crash Just After Turning 16 And Getting Driver’s License

Officers responded to a vehicle collision report around 9:36 PM local time on Lawrence Expressway and Benton Street. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the teen driver still inside a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, two passengers were outside of the vehicle.

Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the boy. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

“The two passengers of the Honda sustained minor injuries,” said the statement. “Officers determined a second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was involved in the collision and located the driver at the scene.”

NBC Bay Area identified the victim as 16-year-old Isaiah Mendoza as the outlet spoke with the victim’s grandfather, Robert Maes Jr. “Isaiah was my world. Isaiah was my sidekick,” said Maes.

The boy had just recently turned 16 and received his driver’s license, according to his grandfather. “New driver. Lost control. Makes no sense,” Maes added.

Investigators believe both vehicles were traveling northbound on Lawrence Expressway when the crash occurred. “The driver of the Honda made an unsafe turning movement which caused the left rear portion of the vehicle to collide with the front right portion of the Toyota,” it said.

The Honda got out of control due to the collision, crashing into a traffic signal pole at the intersection. Although the police don’t yet know the exact speed of the Honda, the vehicle appeared to be traveling over the speed limit.

On the other hand, the Toyota driver was a minor as well. They remained at the scene after the collision and were allegedly cooperative with investigators.

Mendoza’s death has shaken the community, especially those at Wilcox High School. He was attending this school and was involved in varsity baseball and soccer.

In mourning for him, classmates and family gathered on Sunday at the crash site. They left behind candles, flowers, and other mementos.

“It doesn’t even feel real,” said Julian Cuevas, a classmate of Mendoza. “Like I was just working out with him on Tuesday, and now he’s gone. It’s pretty sad.”

In the wake of his death, his family also launched a GoFundMe. They have since raised over $38,000 to help the family recover after losing their “kind, driven, smart, handsome, and talented Isaiah.”