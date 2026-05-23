‘Doctor Who’ Star Dies: Michael Keating Was 79

Veteran actor Michael Keating, who appeared in beloved UK TV shows like Doctor Who, EastEnders, and Blake’s 7, has died.

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Dan Ireson, Keating’s agent, confirmed the sad news to TMZ on May 22. Ireson told the outlet that the 79-year-old “passed away peacefully at home on April 26.” Though no cause of death was revealed, Ireson told the outlet the actor had struggled with dementia.

Keating, born in Edmonton, England, started his acting career in the late 1960s and 1970s with guest roles in shows like Special Branch, Merry-Go-Round, Omnibus, The Dragon’s Opponent, and the iconic Doctor Who, according to an online obituary from Big Finish Productions.

Keating’s breakthrough came in 1978 with a starring role in the BBC space drama Blake’s 7. The series is a dystopian drama about a group of rebels fighting a totalitarian regime that has taken over Earth. Keating played Vila Restal, a cunning thief, and was the only actor to appear in all 52 episodes.

Keating was also a fan favorite for his role on the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders. He portrayed Reverend George Stevens in 54 episodes from 2005 to 2017.

In recent years, Keating returned to his Blake’s 7 role, lending his voice to several audio drama series, including Blake’s 7: The Liberator Chronicles (2012-2016), Blake’s 7: The Classic Adventures (2013-2020), and The Worlds of Blake’s 7 (2021-2022).

His final Big Finish credit was in The Terra Nostra, which was released in January 2022.