‘Lost’ Actor Breaks His 1st Bone at Age 53

A Lost alum recently shared that they had broken their first bone, and at first, the actor was as mysterious about the injury as the beloved ABC show…

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Indeed, Eric Lange, who played DHARMA Initiative member Stuart Radzinsky in seven episodes of Lost, took to Instagram recently to reveal that he broke his first bone at the tender age of 53.

“Made it 53 years without breaking a bone. Apparently, the universe decided that was long enough,” Lange wrote in the April 29 post alongside a snapshot of his socked foot in a medical boot.

At first, the actor, who has also appeared in high-profile projects like Law & Order, Marvel’s The Thunderbolts, and the recent Perry Mason reboot for HBO, left it at that.

However, in the comments section, Lange gave a bit more detail about the “heroic” way he snapped a foot bone.

Eric Lange as Stuart Radzinsky on ‘Lost.’ (Photo by Mario Perez/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“It was a simple battle between my foot and a 4 x 4 bed post as I was walking to get in bed, the actor explained. “At least it’s a heroic story I can tell my kids,” jokingly added.

Fans and Fellow Actors Show Their Support For Eric Lange After He Suffers Broken Bone

Despite the decidedly unsexy way he suffered his first broken bone, fans and pals still showed their support in the comments section.

“I told you not to do your own stunts, buddy. 😂” one fan joked.

“And this will now be the story you’re forced to tell for a month. Can we spice it up a little? Is the bed haunted? Anything will help,” another fan chimed in.

“Bro!!!!!!! That sucks. But your goat status will overcome this in record-breaking time,” High Potential actor Daniel Sunjata wrote.

Eric Lange as Attorney Chris Damaso in a 2025 episode of ‘Law & Order.’ (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Lange will next be seen in the Apple TV series Lucky, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant, and Annette Bening.