Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Allegedly Threatened To ‘Cook’ Children In Angry Outburst

An elderly Pennsylvania school bus driver, 75-year-old Harvey Sliker, is accused of punishing children with the bus’s heat and threatening them to “cook” them.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department (SBPD), the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 17. The SBPD received multiple complaints from concerned parents regarding their children. They reported that the kids had arrived home from school “crying and extremely sweating.”

The concerned parents learned from their children that the bus driver, Sliker, had allegedly instructed them to close the bus windows. Next, according ot the SBPD, the man “turned the heater on full blast” to punish the children for their behavior.

As he did this, the parents said, Sliker allegedly told the children, “I am going to cook you all.”

SBPD officers learned that the bus can reach temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees. This occurs when the bus windows are down and the heater is on full blast, combined with the outside temperature of the cabin.

Sliker then allegedly threatened to bring a paddle to use on them the very next day.

Police stated that Silker’s alleged actions and statements placed the children in “fear of serious bodily injury.” According to the SBPD, the children’s ages range from 5 to 12 years old.

Bus Driver Charged And Barred

Harvey Sliker has been charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment. Currently, the SBPD is working closely with the Valley Grove Elementary School.

The Valley Grove School District shared a statement with KDKA News. They detailed that Sliker worked with a transportation contractor and that Sliker will no longer drive for them. As a result, a new driver will begin working for the contractor, replacing Sliker.

“We take the safety of our students and school community very seriously,” the statement read. We appreciate the parents who reached out to bring this matter to our attention, as well as the attention of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, who are also working with the district to resolve the issue.”

In addition to the charges, Harvey Sliker has been barred from school property and other locations where school activities occur, as per the SBPD.