California Man Strangled Woman. He Then Killed Her And 2 Others To Prevent Her From Testifying: Police

A 27-year-old California man, Joseph Vicencio, is accused of fatally shooting three people in San Jose. One of the victims, Tarrah Taylor, 26, previously told police that Vicencio had allegedly punched and strangled her.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, the incident occurred on September 16. At around 12:26 a.m., SJPD officers responded to a Chynoweth Avenue residence after receiving multiple shooting reports.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female, later identified as Taylor, in front of the building. She had suffered at least one gunshot wound. After being transported to a local hospital, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Inside the residence, police officers found two other victims. According to a statement of facts obtained by KTVU, Taylor’s roommate, 24-year-old Jeannessa Lurie, and 26-year-old Max Ryan. Both were suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Lurie was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Ryan succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Court documents obtained by the outlet detail that police observed video footage showing a man, later identified as Vicencio, allegedly entering the home before the shooting and “fleeing immediately after.”

One day later, on September 17, the SJPD arrested Vicencio on suspicion of murder.

Previous Allegations

KTVU reported that this was not the first time that SJPD officers responded to the house. One day before the shooting, officers arrived at the residence after receiving a domestic violence report.

According to the SJPD, they were met by Tarrah Taylor, who alleged that Vicencio had punched her in the face and strangled her. The statement of facts detailed that officers observed marks on Taylor’s neck.

Vicencio, however, was not arrested at the time.

A witness later told police that they had spoken with Vicencio on Monday, September 15. That is the day on which Vicencio allegedly strangled Taylor. The witness told the police that Vicencio allegedly said that he “couldn’t have loose ends and poeple talking about him.”

Joseph Vicencio is currently in custody without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 24. According to ABC7, Vicencio has a previous run-in with the law, having been charged in the past with vandalism and accused of shooting at a library and a San Jose State University parking garage.

“Our Police Department has proven once again that if you harm one of our residents, you will be held accountable,” San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. “I want to thank our detectives for their incredible, thorough, and quick work to ensure the safety of the entire community. I’m praying for the families of all three victims and hope that this gives them confidence that justice will be served.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.