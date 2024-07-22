’16 & Pregnant’ Star Autumn Crittendon Dead at 27

16 & Pregnant star Autumn Crittendon has reportedly passed away at 27 years old at her home in Henrico County, Virginia.

According to TMZ, Autumn passed away on Saturday at the home she shared with her children, mother, and stepfather. Sources indicate that her stepfather discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom. Paramedics arrived and attempted to administer CPR.

Sadly, the life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. According to sources from TMZ, the family remains uncertain about the exact cause. However, it has been reported that Autumn had recently been ill, complained of heartburn, and expressed a desire to see a doctor. According to the outlet’s sources, she was diabetic and experiencing kidney issues, in addition to facing blood pressure problems.

Henrico County Police Department is currently investigating the death. They are collaborating with the medical examiner to ascertain the precise cause and manner of death.

Autumn Crittendon’s Sister Recounts Discovering the ’16 & Pregnant’ Star Had Died

The 16 & Pregnant star’s sister Misty announced the news on Facebook Sunday with a heartfelt message to her late sibling, which has since been deleted.

“To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold. You were robbed of your life at such a tender age. You left before anyone could tell you goodbye,” she added, per Starcasm.

She expressed the family’s pride in Autumn as a mother and their deep gratitude for her children. Misty referred to them as “the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”

Misty also recounted the moment she discovered Autumn had passed away.

“Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance… and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were okay and they were just working to keep you alive in there.”

“But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road,” Misty wrote.

Autumn gained fame on season 5 of 16 & Pregnant, where her journey of giving birth to her eldest son, Drake, with then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin, was documented. She was a mother of three children in total.

Of course, this is the second death to strike the cast of 16 & Pregnant this year. Season 6 cast member Sean Garinger was killed in an ATV accident back in February. He was only 20.