’16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger’s Cause of Death at 20 Revealed

16 And Pregnant star Sean Garinger’s official cause of death has been revealed following a tragic ATV accident that took his life at age 20.

Garinger passed away due to blunt force injury to the head according to the Raleigh, NC, Medical Examiner’s office.

TMZ acquired documents from the Medical Examiner’s office, revealing details of his February death. The report states that his skull was fractured in several places following a tragic ATV accident in his home’s driveway.

The incident took place on February 28 in Boone, North Carolina. Garinger was relocating an ATV from one parking spot to another in front of his home when, according to his mother Mary Hobbs, the ground gave way due to rain and mud. This caused the ATV to flip over, resulting in a fatal skull injury.

Desperate for help, Hobbs ran to her neighbors, but no one answered. When she returned to her son, she found he had succumbed to the accident. Heartbroken, she lay beside him until the ambulance arrived.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with officials from the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics, promptly responded to the incident. Major Kelly Redmon identified Garinger as the victim. The sheriff’s office subsequently issued a statement extending heartfelt condolences to the family.

Following His Death, Sean Garinger is Remembered as an ‘Amazing Father’

Sean Garinger appeared on Season 6 of 16 and Pregnant alongside his ex, Selena Gutierrez. Now, their two young children will be raised without their father.

Shortly after his death, Selena revealed that their young daughters, 3-year-old Dareli and 19-month-old Esmi, were too young to grasp the loss of their father. She took comfort in the fact that they spent time with him a few weeks before his passing.

Describing him as “an amazing father who loved his girls,” Selena finds solace in his memory. His mother also emphasized that Sean’s daughters meant everything to him.

Affectionately known as “Squishy,” Garinger was a military brat who made a lasting impact on lives across the country. His obituary celebrated his zest for life, showcasing his diverse passions which included driving RC cars, skydiving, shark diving, dirt biking, flying drones, and surfing.

“Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest,” Garinger’s obituary stated. “He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.”

Aside from his daughters and mother, Garinger is also survived by his sisters: Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.