’16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger’s Ex Speaks Out About His Sudden Death at 20

Just days after the father of her children, Sean Garinger, passed away in an ATV accident, 16 and Pregnant star Selena Gutierrez speaks out about the tragedy.

While speaking to the Daily Mail about the accident, Gutierrez stated, “No matter the circumstances, that was my kids’ father. Not only was I with him for nine plus years, he was my first love, my first everything, and we had two beautiful daughters that I’ll always be grateful for.”

Sean Garinger and Selena Gutierrez share two daughters Dareli, 3, and Esmi, 19 months. They appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2021. They ultimately broke up after Gutierrez accused Garinger of cheating on her.

Although she admitted she wasn’t on the best of terms with him, Gutierrez said they “finally gotten on” with their lives just before his death.

“We never really talked one on one, it was always through my sisters or his mom, and he was doing better,” Gutierrez explained. She pointed out that Garinger was making strives to improve his health and well-being.

“He was over 200 days sober. I know he was in school. He had got out of rehab and moved with his mom to Carolina. My heart aches for her.”

Selena Gutierrez further spoke about the relationship Sean Garinger had with their daughters. “I know from what his mom said he was happier than ever to see them. The girls loved him. He was planning to come back and see them on his own.”

Sean Garinger’s Mother Was Present at the Time of His Fatal Accident

While announcing her son’s death, Sean Garinger’s mother, Mary Hobbs revealed that he was killed after his ATV flipped on top of him while he was trying to move it from one parking spot to another.

“He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park,” she told the U.S. Sun. “He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

After being unable to find nearby help, Hobbs said she returned to the scene to find her son had succumbed to his injuries.

“I just laid next to him until the ambulance showed up,” she continued. “There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left.

“Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to,” Hobbs added. “He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat.”