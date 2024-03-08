’16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger’s Death Site to Become Permanent Memorial

16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger tragically died on his mother’s property when an ATV overturned on him. In his memory, his family is designating the area in Boone, North Carolina as sacred ground.

Photos obtained by TMZ reveal the ground collapse incident where the reality TV star got trapped under his ATV, leading to fatal injuries. The accident tragically claimed his life at the young age of 20 before assistance could reach him.

The photos show a minor landslide on a hill slope near a dirt road. According to Mary Hobbs, Sean’s mother, the ATV was being parked to make space for her car when the accident occurred. Currently, a makeshift memorial stands at the location of Sean’s passing, adorned with flowers and signs bearing the heartfelt message, “We Love You Squishy.” According to the report, “Squishy” was Sean’s affectionate nickname.

Sean Garinger’s Memorial Site Will Include a Laser-Engraved Portrait of ’16 and Pregnant’ Star

His stepfather, Dan Wolfe, is constructing the memorial. According to him, the tribute will feature a stone wall bearing a laser-engraved portrait of Sean. Additionally, a bespoke urn crafted from black cherry wood will display Sean’s thumbprint, photograph, birth date, and date of passing. Upon completion, the memorial will be surrounded by a garden.

Mary mentioned that her son grew up riding ATVs, dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and more. She emphasized that his untimely death was not a result of reckless behavior, but rather a tragic and unpredictable incident.

Sean Garinger appeared on Season 6 of 16 and Pregnant alongside his ex, Selena Gutierrez. Now, their two young children will be raised without their father, a situation that weighs heavily on Selena’s heart.

Selena shared with the outlet that their two young daughters, 3-year-old Dareli and 19-month-old Esmi, are too little to comprehend their father’s passing. She finds solace in that they were able to spend time with him a few weeks before his demise. Selena described him as “an amazing father who loved his girls”, while his mother expressed that Sean’s daughters meant everything to him.

“Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest,” Garinger’s obituary states. “He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.”

Aside from his daughters and mother, Garinger is also survived by his sisters: Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.