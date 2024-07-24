‘16 and Pregnant’ Star Autumn Crittendon’s Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence on Her Death at 27

Days after 16 & Pregnant alum Autumn (Oxley) Crittendon’s passing, her mother-in-law is expressing her profound grief.

The MTV reality star died on July 20 at the age of 27, as confirmed by police. Two days later, her mother-in-law, Tiffany Oxley, shared a brief message on Facebook in memory of the late mother of three.

“I miss you. God has gained another angel way too soon. I love you,” she posted on July 22, per People.

MTV’s Teen Mom franchise also paid tribute to Crittendon with a statement on X. “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Autumn Crittendon,” they wrote. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Crittendon appeared in season 5 of 16 & Pregnant while expecting her first son, Drake. Shocked fans took to X to express their grief over her death.

“RIP Autumn Crittendon my heart goes out to your friends and family,” one fan wrote. A second fan added: “she is young, gone to soon…”

“So sad. Prayers to her family,” a third fan penned.

Autumn Crittendon’s Sister Also Pay Trubute to the ’16 & Pregnant’ Alum

On Sunday, July 21, Misty Crittendon paid tribute to her late sister on social media by updating her Facebook profile picture to a touching childhood photo of the two. She accompanied the image with the hashtags: “#JusticeforAutumn #CrittendonStrong.”

In a separate post, she mentioned she would be setting up a GoFundMe for her late sister.

Authorities responded to a residence in Sandston, Virginia, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, according to a statement from the Henrico County Police Department. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult woman.

“Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective,” the department detailed in a statement. “The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation.”

“Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death,” they added.

Autumn rose to fame during season 5 of 16 & Pregnant, where her journey of giving birth to her eldest son, Drake, with her then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin, was documented. She went on to become a mother of three children in total.

Meanwhile, this marks the second tragic loss for the cast of 16 & Pregnant this year. In February, Season 6 cast member Sean Garinger tragically lost his life in an ATV accident at the young age of 20.