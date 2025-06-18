’16 and Pregnant’ Alum Whitney Purvis Allegedly Denied Entry to the Funeral of Her Son Weston After Showing Up Late

16 and Pregnant alum Whiney Pruvis was allegedly denied entry to the funeral of her 16-year-old son Weston after showing up late for the event.

A source close to Purvis told TMZ that she was devastated after being turned away from the Georgia funeral home hosting the event. The 16 and Pregnant star was allegedly told by Weston’s father, Weston Gosa Sr., that the funeral service was going to begin at 4 p.m. last Saturday.

When she arrived at 4 p.m., she was told that the service had actually started at 2 p.m. and she wasn’t on the guest list. The insider claims that Purvis and her family were then asked to leave the property by the funeral home staff. No one from her side was allowed into the event.

Purvis announced earlier this month that her son had suddenly passed away.

“He was only 16 years old,” the grieving mother wrote. “Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone, and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect.”

She further stated, “This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

The ’16 and Pregnant’ Star’s Ex Shares His Side of the Funeral Story

However, Purvis’ ex told TMZ that he informed everyone, including her, that the viewing was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the service beginning right at 4 p.m.

He even stated that he personally called Purvis a week before the funeral service to invite her and made it clear that the event would be “tightly monitored” with a “strict guest list.”

Purvis’s ex also stated that she didn’t arrive at the event until 4:15 p.m. By that time, the service had already begun, and the chapel doors were locked. He said the funeral director told her it was too late to enter the chapel.

Purvis allegedly began messaging her ex around 5:10 p.m. She called him evil for keeping her and her family out of the service. Although she claimed that she wasn’t on the guest list, her ex sent her a screenshot of the list, which had her name on it. He also said her family, including her mom, aunt, and uncle, attended the event, arriving at 3 p.m.

Despite the situation, Gosa stated that he and his now wife have decided to buy Purvis a separate urn containing some of Weston’s ashes as a “gesture of compassion.”

Weston’s cause of death has been listed as “natural causes.” His wife had previously said the 16-year-old had been battling “several health issues,” including diabetes.

“He was not breathing, we attempted CPR and called an ambulance,” she explained in her own Facebook post. “The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County [Georgia] where he was pronounced dead.”

“We are completely heartbroken and in shock,” she continued. “It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced, and I hope I never experience it again.”

