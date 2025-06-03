’16 & Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis’ Son Dead at 16

Former 16 & Pregnant star Whitney Purvis took to social media on Monday to announce that her son, Weston Gosa Jr., had passed away. He was 16 years old.

In a post on Facebook, Purvis confirmed Weston had suddenly died in the early hours of Jun. 2. “He was only 16 years old,” the grieving mother wrote. “Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone, and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect.”

She further stated, “This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

Purvis went on to write, “I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

She also shared a series of photos of her son.

Whitney Purvis appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2009 while preparing for the birth of Weston Jr, with ex, Weston Gosa. The former couple also shares another son, River. Purvis and Gosa broke up not long after the birth of River in 2014.

Purvis was previously arrested in 2024 after she failed to pay her child support. She was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay an additional $20 per month to cover the back support. She was still required to pay her monthly payment, which was $353.

Weston Jr.’s Stepmother Shares More Details About His Sudden Passing

Although Purvis did not share her son’s cause of death, Weston’s stepmother, Amy Gosa, stated he had been battling “several health issues.” Among them was diabetes.

“He was not breathing, we attempted CPR and called an ambulance,” she explained in her own Facebook post. “The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County [Georgia] where he was pronounced dead.”

Gosa also noted that the family does not know the cause of death, but an autopsy will be done. “We are completely heartbroken and in shock,” she wrote. “It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced, and I hope I never experience it again.”

Weston’s stepmother then added, “He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny, and had so much potential in life. It doesn’t feel real. Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant, amazing life that was our son.”