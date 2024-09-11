12-year-old-boy-dies-after-falling-from-balcony-of-cruise-ship

A 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling from the balcony of a cruise ship from a popular cruise line.

The boy was on board Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. The vessel was heading to Galveston, Texas, after a week-long cruise when the incident occurred on Saturday, September 7.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our guests,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told People. “Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. “

“For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share,” they added.

An aerial view of the cruise ship in which a 12-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony. (Image via YouTube / @cruisesit)

People reported that the boy fell in the ‘Central Park’ area of the ship. It’s situated on deck 8, which features numerous bars, restaurants, and shops. Tragically, he passed away before the vessel docked in Texas.

Fellow Cruise Passengers Give Their Accounts After Boy Dies Falling From a Balcony

Meanwhile, other passengers are offering their point of view of the tragic incident.

“My daughter was friends with him. [They] said he was upset today,” wrote Sara Tullas on a Facebook page for passengers, per The Daily Mail. “She is so upset. I wish I would have known he was struggling today.”

Friends reported that the boy was celebrating a birthday with his family, which included two sisters. Passengers queuing to board the boat for its next cruise in Galveston were informed that they would need to wait while investigations were conducted on board.

“We were a few rooms down. [We] saw undercover cops investigating the room this morning,” wrote Melissa Anderson, per The Daily Mail. “Birthday decorations on the door and inside the room, with a chair pushed against the balcony.”

“It had rained that afternoon and the balconies were damp,’ added Becky Potter, per the outlet. “It would be difficult to fall if you stand on the ground, but if on the chairs or wet table top anything is possible,” she speculated.

Meanwhile, according to a press release from Royal Caribbean, Harmony of the Seas made history as the world’s largest cruise liner upon its launch in 2016.

The ship embarked on its maiden voyage in November of that year from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With 16 guest decks and 2,747 staterooms, the vessel has the capacity to accommodate over 5,000 guests.