tourist-accidentally-captures-cruise-ship-passenger-plunging-to-his-death-on-horrifying-video

A chilling moment was captured on camera by an unsuspecting tourist as a cruise ship passenger tragically fell to his death.

Oblivious to the unfolding tragedy, tourist Kenji Lao Wang recorded footage of himself and his family aboard the cruise ship on August 8. The unsettling video captured a couple engaged in animated conversation with their child, standing by the railing on the deck. Suddenly, in the top left corner of the frame, a figure appears as a man plunges into the ocean.

Meanwhile, the falling man narrowly missed the two adults and child who were gazing out at the sea.

Following a chilling scream, a loud splash echoed as a 30-year-old Taiwanese tourist tragically fell to his death, according to local reports cited by The Sun.

In the footage, the terrified family watched in horror as the man fell to his death.

The Cruise Ship Stopped to Search for the Man Who Fell Overboard to His Death

The tragedy occurred during a six-day cruise from Taiwan to Nagasaki, Japan, and Jeju Island, South Korea, as reported by Taiwan’s TVBS. Of course, the cruise was halted for nearly 40 minutes while the crew activated safety protocols and deployed search boats, which subsequently located the body shortly afterward.

Rescuers reportedly recovered the man who lept from the cruise ship’s body from the water. (Image via YouTube / Kenji Lao Wang)

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased fell after losing his footing on the ship’s upper deck around 11 a.m., as reported by TVBS. According to the outlet, his body was kept in a freezer until the ship arrived at Keelung Port.

Eyewitnesses Recount the Cruise Ship Tragedy of a Man Plunging to His Death

“We were sightseeing on the deck at that time, just looking at the sea. Then we heard a huge noise,” an eyewitness recounted.

“Then everyone looked towards us and someone realized that a passenger had fallen into the sea,” they added.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese actress Xu Wei’an also witnessed the tragic events. She recounted her shock at witnessing police tape surrounding the man’s cabin.

“It took a long time to finally find the person,” Xu Wei’an recalled. “Everyone was on the boat watching the lifeboats rescue people.”

The victim was a 30-year-old man named Li, residing in Taoyuan, Taiwan. He boarded the ship with his brother on August 4th.