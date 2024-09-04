‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Shares Look at Gruesome ‘Camel Bite’ Wound in Horrifying Photos

1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was recently arrested in Tennessee on drug and child endangerment charges, but not before allegedly suffering a nasty bite from a camel.

The incident took place at Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN, after which Slaton was stretchered out of the zoo cradling her right arm. TMZ has since obtained photos of the bizarre but gruesome wound, showing the reality TV star is missing a generous chunk of the skin on her arm.

Though camels aren’t known for their aggression, camel attacks aren’t unheard of. Now, they may not possess the chomping power of a shark or crocodile. However, the 34 strong, sharp teeth lining their jaws are more than powerful enough to inflict damage.

That said, reports of the alleged bite are mixed. The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department claims that the zoo employee who called 911 reported a camel bite.

However, zoo owner Jon Conley maintains the opposite. He explained that her wound is inconsistent with an animal bite. Therefore, he does not believe that any of his camels harmed her.

Amy Slaton Arrested on Charges of Drug Possession and Child Endangerment

After the camel bite incident, Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn were both arrested. They face charges of illegal possession of schedule I, illegal possession of schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Local police reported they found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in her car. The drugs were not only in plain sight but easily reachable by her two children.

Though Crockett County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into Slaton is ongoing, they are not interested in how she obtained the wound.

As of yesterday, Slaton and Lovvorn remained in custody, each on a $10,000 bond.