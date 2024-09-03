‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Stretchered Out of Zoo After Camel Bite

Amy Slaton, star of 1000-Lb Sisters, required a stretcher after authorities reported that she was bitten by a camel at a zoo in Tennessee. Indeed, it’s a line of copy I never dreamed of writing, but here we are.

TMZ shared photos of the reality TV star being wheeled out on a gurney from the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo on Monday. She appears to be in distress and is using a piece of clothing as a tourniquet.

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Leaves Zoo On Stretcher After Camel Bite | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/AddT6xGFMw — TMZ (@TMZ) September 3, 2024

Eyewitnesses told the outlet they saw Slaton walking through the parking lot with a shirt wrapped around her arm before EMS workers assisted her onto a stretcher.

However, Amy Slaton’s big show after her camel debacle drew some unwanted heat.

Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that officers discovered psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in her vehicle, with the drugs clearly visible.

She was promptly arrested.

Slaton is reportedly facing charges of illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs, along with two counts of child endangerment. She allegedly had two children in the car with her and faced charges of child endangerment due to the presence of drugs.

One of the Owners of the Tennessee Safari Park Questions Amy Slaton’s Camel Bite Claims

Tennessee Safari Park offers a unique experience with its drive-through safari and walk-through zoo, where visitors can pay to feed exotic animals… such as camels.

One can’t help but question what went wrong here. The camels at Tennessee Safari Park seem friendly and personable. They all but blow kisses in the below video from 2022.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, Amy was reportedly bitten by a camel.

However, Jon Conley, one of the owners of Tennessee Safari Park, disputes this claim. He told the outlet that it was impossible she was bitten by one of their camels.

Conley explained that the cut above her elbow does not resemble a typical camel bite. He noted that the injury appears to be filleted open with no bruised tissue present.

Conley pointed out that the park attracts thousands of visitors annually, with no recorded incidents of camel bites. Additionally, the zoo was unable to locate any surveillance footage supporting Amy’s claim of being bitten by a camel.

Jon further notes that Amy could not clarify where in the park the alleged incident occurred.