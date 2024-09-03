‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Arrested for Drugs, Child Endangerment

Amy Slaton Halterman, star of 1,000-Lb. Sisters, was reportedly arrested at a Tennessee zoo and is now facing multiple charges.

Crockett County Sheriff’s Department revealed in a statement that deputies were called to Safari Park on Monday, Sept. 2, after a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a suspicious odor coming from the guest’s vehicle.

The guest turned out to be 1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton Halterman. The sheriff’s department confirmed that the reality star was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule 1, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.

Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was also in the vehicle, is facing the same charges. Both Lovvorn and Staton Halterman were booked into the Crockett County Jail.

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” the Sheriff’s Department then added in the statement. “The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

The 1,000-Lb. Sisters star has had her fair share of ups and downs over the past year and a half. In March 2023, her husband Michael Halterman, with whom she shares children Gage Dean and Glenn Allen, filed for divorce, after four years of marriage.

Amy Slaton Halterman Prioritizing Mental Health and Parenting Following Divorce

Nine months after the news broke about her marriage, the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star told PEOPLE she was prioritizing her mental health and parenting her children.

“There was no support,” Slaton stated at the time about her marriage. She also noted there was no love and kindness in her marriage as well. “There was just mental abuse.”

At the time she was in a relationship with Tony Rodgers. However, the duo called it quits on their relationship in early 2024.

During the interview, Amy reflected on the massive blow-up she had with sisters Amanda and Tammy during a trip to Florida last summer. “That’s not the person I am,” she stated about the ordeal, which was shown during the sisters’ reality TV show’s fifth season. “That is not the person I want to be.”

She also stated that the argument prompted her to seek mental help. “I’ve said I’m not a therapy person — I said, ‘I will never go to therapy,’” Amy explained. “But I went to therapy. And I’m happier.”

Amy has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and acute stress disorder. “It’s a relief to know that I’m not crazy. It was something totally different. I’m not just snapping because I’m snapping. I’m snapping because I’m bipolar.”