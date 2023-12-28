‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton Reveals Her Health Goals for 2024

New year, new Amy Slaton! The 1,000-Lb Sisters star recently revealed her health goals for 2024 during her latest TikTok video.

In her latest social media post, Slaton revealed there are multiple health goals she’s hoping to achieve in the upcoming year. “1: quit smoking. I know I did bad. I’m working on it,” she declared. “2: mental health 3: lose more weight.”

Amy Slaton also spoke out in the comment section while receiving support from TikTok followers. “We’ll all get through it together,” she declared with clapping emojis.

The new TikTok post comes just a little over a week after Slaton told PEOPLE she’s more focused on mental health and parenting her two sons instead of her weight loss goals.

Amy Slaton then revealed that since her weight loss surgery in 2019, she has lost 176lbs. However, she said mental health is a huge factor in achieving her goals. “You can’t have weight loss without mental health,” she explained.

Slaton pointed out that her mental health was the worst it’s ever been after her divorce from Michael Halterman. The duo have two children together, Gage Deon, 3, and Glenn Allen, 1. “And it wasn’t just affecting me, it was affecting Gage and Glenn. So it was just rough.”

When it came to her marriage, Amy Slaton said there was no support, love, or even kindness. “There was just mental abuse.”

Following her divorce, Slaton started dating her now-boyfriend, Tony Rodgers.

Amy Slaton Now Knows How Important Mental Health Is

Meanwhile, Amy Slaton spoke about how important mental health is to her as she continues to navigate through her personal life woes.

She stated she learned this after a massive blow-up between her and her sisters, Amanda and Tammy, during a summer trip to Florida. “That’s not the person I am,” she explained about the incident, which was caught on camera and featured during the 1,000-lb Sisters’ fifth season. “That is not the person I want to be.”

The situation also made her see how important it is to get mental health help. “I’ve said I’m not a therapy person — I said, ‘I will never go to therapy,’” she recalled. “But I went to therapy. And I’m happier.”

After speaking to professionals, Amy Slaton was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and acute stress disorder. She explained that the acute stress disorder is like PTSD from her marriage. “It’s a relief to know that I’m not crazy. It was something totally different. I’m not just snapping because I’m snapping. I’m snapping because I’m bipolar.”