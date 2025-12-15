10-Year-Old Girl Identified As Victim Of Mass Shooting At Hanukkah Event

Reports are coming in following a devastating terrorist attack at a Hanukkah event in Australia. Authorities confirmed a 10-year-old girl was one of 16 people killed in the attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Videos by Suggest

Two gunmen opened fire on a crowd gathered for a Hanukkah event at Archer Park. Sadly, 10-year-old Matilda Poltavchenko had been at the event. Her aunt confirmed the young girl had died.

“A great tragedy has happened to my family,” she said via News.Au.com. “Yesterday, my beloved niece Matilda was killed during a terrorist attack in Bondi Beach. I don’t know how we survive such grief.”

Mass Shooting At Hanukkah Event

Following the passing of the 10-year-old, her teacher, Irina Goodhew, set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

“I knew her as a bright, joyful, and spirited child who brought light to everyone around her,” she wrote. “Her young life was tragically taken. Her memory will live on in our hearts.”

Young Matilda was just one of several people killed in the December 14 shooting. Families attended the Hannukkah festival titled Chanukah by the Sea to celebrate the holiday. Victims range from young to old, with more than 40 people also injured.

Other identified victims include Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman and also rabbi Eli Schlanger. Terrorism suspects were identified as a father and son duo. The father died at the scene of the attack. Meanwhile, the son is currently in the hospital.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the terrorist attack at the Hanukkah event. He called it a dark day for the country and a hate crime. To memoralize the deceased, the country will fly flags at half mast

“[It is] an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores in an iconic Australian location, Bondi Beach,” he also said.

“Yesterday was indeed a dark day in our nation’s history. But we as a nation are stronger than the cowards who did this,” Albanese continued. “Australia will never submit to division, violence or hatred, and we will come through this together. We refuse to let them divide us as a nation.”