15 Killed, Dozens Injured During Hanukkah Event Shooting

At least 15 people were killed, and dozens were injured following a deadly shooting during a Hanukkah event in Australia on Saturday.

Videos by Suggest

According to CNN, the tragic event, which has been deemed a terrorist incident, took place as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah. Among the dead were a 12-year-old girl and a rabbi.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack “an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart” of Australia. He then pointed out that “an attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

“What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of anti-semitism,” Albanese said during a press conference. “An act of terrorism on our shores in an iconic Australian location, Bondi Beach, that is associated with joy, associated with families gathering, associated with celebrations, and it is forever tarnished by what has occurred last evening.”

He then said, “This was an attack deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah, which, of course, should be a joyous celebration, and the Jewish community are hurting today.”

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspects were a father-and-son duo. One of the suspects, the father, was killed by police at the scene. The son sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Although in critical condition, the son is stable.

Officials also stated that 40 people remain in the hospital.

A Bystander Tackled and Wrestled a Firearm Away From One of the Suspects During the Hannukkah Event Shooting

A bystander has been deemed a “genuine hero” by the New South Wales State Premier Chris Minns after they were seen on video tackling and wrestling a firearm away from one of the suspects during the Hannukkah event shooting.

The video, verified by the BBC, showed the bystander, identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, running at the suspect. He was able to grab the gun before the suspect. After the bystander turned his weapon on him, the suspect took off.

Ahmed ended up sustaining two bullet wounds in his arm and hand.

“Still he is in hospital and we don’t know exactly what is going on,” Ahmed’s cousin, Mustafa, shared. “The doctor says he is OK.”

Mustafa then said, “We hope he is OK, he is a hero, 100% he is a hero. He has two shots, one in his arm and one in his hand, he has had to have an operation.”

“That man is a genuine hero,” Minnis stated. “And I’ve got no doubt there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also spoke about the bystander. “We have seen Australians today run towards danger in order to help others. These Australians are heroes, and their bravery has saved lives.”