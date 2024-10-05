10-year-old-drives-car-onto-crowded-elementary-playground-in-shocking-video

A 10-year-old was arrested for joyriding in a stolen car through a crowded playground like it was his personal race track.

Surveillance footage obtained by Fox 9 captures a troubling scene on September 20. The terrible tyke weaves and circles around a playground where dozens of kids are playing at the Nellie Stone Johnson School in north Minneapolis.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old driving stolen car nearly hits children on Minneapolis playground.



Chief O'Hara said the boy has a criminal history dating back to May 2023, with around 30 records.



The harrowing footage reveals a moment when a car rolls across the entrance path as a young child tries to approach her guardian. Fortunately, no children were harmed during this perilous stunt.

On Thursday, October 3rd, the 10-year-old was arrested. He was reportedly detained at a juvenile facility on probable cause of second-degree assault.

However, this isn’t the first time police have clashed with the young hellraiser.

The 10-Year-Old Who Recklesslyt Drove on the Playground Allegedly Has Nearly 30 Criminal Records

The Minneapolis Police Department reportedly has an arrest record for the troubled minor that dates back to May 2023. Reportedly, the young suspect had nearly 30 entries on his rap sheet.

In an incident that occurred in August, the boy reportedly brandished a knife while trying to steal someone’s vehicle. When the woman attempted to resist, the young assailant reportedly threatened to “gut her.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated during a press conference on Friday that the boy represents a troubling trend affecting the city.

“This is one example that we need to highlight. This is the problem that we’ve been seeing all year,” the top cop explained.

“We’ve noticed this year that the age of juvenile offenders who are very active has gotten younger. Though it started with the problem of the theft of keys and Hyundais, it has continued into more serious crimes,” Chief O’Hara added.

Chief O’Hara also noted that the child’s family is working with the police. The beleaguered family had previously tried to get more serious help without success. He stressed that the system has let the mother down and that his office is committed to advocating for her.

The boy’s mother allegedly stated that her son and the other troubled youths are engaging in these brazen acts “for their own entertainment.”

Meanwhile, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged the boy with reckless driving and possession of stolen property.