10-Year-Old Boy Receives Laser Tattoo Removal After Bullies Ink Bad Word On Forehead

A 10-year-old boy from Thailand had to undergo laser tattoo removal treatment after bullies inked an inappropriate word on his forehead, according to PEOPLE. The young boy from Kanchanburi province, named Kao, received multiple crude markings on his arms and legs.

Videos by Suggest

Young Boy Undergoes Free Laser Tattoo Removal After Bullies Ink “P***y” On Forehead

Kao’s bullies, who he thought were his friends, managed to ink the word “p***y” on his forehead with a makeshift tattoo gun, news.com.au reported. Local eyebrow tattoo artist Janjira “Frame” Kaewket was convinced to help the poor boy after images of his tattoos spread across social media.

The owner of Chaiyaphum Beautiful Eyebrows beauty salon offered to remove his tattoos for free. Kao underwent the treatment on October 4, with photos showing him wearing goggles before the procedure.

The video clip shared on newsflare shows the boy receiving the painful treatment. He lay completely still as Kaewket used her laser machine to remove the ink.

Kaewket couldn’t believe children could do something like this to a so-called friend. “I was shocked that someone would dare tattoo such a young child,” said the tattooist. “But I assured him the tattoos could easily be removed because they were only using a tool, a sewing needle attached to a pen.”

The artist recalled the laser removal procedure only taking around 15 minutes. Despite that, he had to leave the anaesthetic on his markings for around an hour due to his age. Also, it will only take around three sessions to completely remove the tattoos due to their lack of depth.

“It wasn’t just on his forehead,” said Kaewket. “There were over ten spots on his legs, all of which we managed to remove for him.”

Not A Lone Issue

When she asked Kao about how he got the tattoos, he said he had “simply been following the instructions of older children.”

Netizens have been praising Kaewket as a “Good Samaritan” after the video went viral. Many others were chastizing the children for being “cruel” and “inhumane.”

This hasn’t been the only recent issue in Thailand with children getting inked. The outlet reported that a Thai father in August tipped off the police about a tattoo parlour that gave his 14-year-old son a full torso tattoo without parental consent.

He alleged that the shop in Chon Buri failed to ask his son for identification or permission. It took a police investigation to uncover that this parlour had tattooed several minors before.