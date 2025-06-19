1 Kansas Boy Dead, Another Missing After Train Strikes Them On Railroad Bridge

One boy from Kansas has died while another is missing after a train struck them on a railroad bridge. This tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, June 18, in Neosho County, according to PEOPLE.

Kansas Train Hits Two Boys, Killing One, As Another Goes Missing

KWCH reported on the identities of the two children. One victim was a 16-year-old Arthur Pollries from Walnut. The other child was 12-year-old Kollin Showwalter from Erie.

The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release through Facebook about the tragedy. “On 06/18/2025 at approx. 12:39, the Neosho County 911 Center received a report from the Union Pacific Railroad that two individuals had been struck on the Railroad Bridge south of Erie near 115th Rd,” it wrote.

“The Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and members of the St. Paul Fire Department and the Erie Fire Department, and Union Pacific Railroad immediately responded to the scene.” They found one young boy deceased at the scene. Although this swiftly searched the area for the other missing individual, they could not spot them.

“A local individual was requested to respond to the scene with a drone,” it said. “KDWP responded with personnel, a drone and boat. KHP sent numerous personnel, helicopter, and search dogs.”

Police explained how this unfortunate accident unraveled. “After reviewing the Engine Camera footage and physical evidence, the two children were on the bridge and unable to outrun the train,” it continued. “Unfortunately after reviewing the footage and physical evidence at the scene, the search went from hopeful rescue effort to a recovery effort.”

The sheriff’s office had to postpone the recovery effort till the next morning. This was due to the Neosho River rising. It was nearly full, and it contained a ton of debris, making this too dangerous to continue.

“We have specialized swift water teams coming to assist with the ongoing search,” said the statement. “We appreciate everyone’s willingness to assist but due to the current conditions, we ask that the public stay away from the area and allow the trained and equipped personnel search the river.”

The police finally gave their thoughts and prayers to the affected families. “This is a very sad tragedy for everyone involved and our community,” it ended with.